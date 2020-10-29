Kourtney Kardashian and Ex Scott Disick Take Scenic Bike Ride Together as Reconciliation Rumors Swirl

✖

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have fans' heads spinning again as the two took off on a romantic bike ride together while vacationing on a private island for sister Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday. Speculation that the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians couple, who share children Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, have gotten back together has been swirling for months after Disick's split from Sofia Richie in May 2020.

So when the two shared pictures Wednesday from their bike ride, captioning it simply, "selfie selfie," the comments were filled with fans asking about their status. "So you guys are back together?!" one asked, as another echoed, "Are y'all dating again?" A third pleaded with the duo, "STOP PLAYING WITH OUR EMOTIONS," while another joked, "Please save 2020 with this relationship!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 28, 2020 at 11:41am PDT

After Disick and Richie split after nearly three years together, Kardashian and her former longtime beau have raised eyebrows with their behavior, making flirty comments on each other's Instagrams while Kardashian posed in her ex's shirts on social media. In a trailer for the ongoing Season 19 of KUWTK, the two seemed to confirm something was happening between them as they discussed having a fourth child together. "Scott's like, 'We’re going for baby No. 4.' Was that serious? I want to know," Kim asks her sister during the trailer. Sister Khloé Kardashian added, "Are you pregnant?" before the video cuts off.

One person in favor of the two getting back together is Caitlyn Jenner, who told Entertainment Tonight in September she was still rooting for Disick and Kardashian getting back together for the sake of their kids. Jenner said she hopes Disick can "get his act together" for the sake of their kids. "I think always it's the best for the kids to have a mother and a father that's right there all the time," Jenner told the outlet, admitting she didn't know what was going to happen between the two in the end. "I don't know if that's ever gonna work out."

Kardashian and Disick's bike ride comes amid a controversial trip with some of the KarJenner family's closest friends to a private island. Sharing glamorous photos to social media, Kim tweeted, "After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time." The trip has widely been criticized as tone-deaf amid a pandemic that has caused many people to experience poverty and killed more than 225,000 Americans in the past few months.