Scott Disick Says He 'Feared' for Life Due to Health Issues Before Sofia Richie Breakup

Scott Disick was afraid for his life because of health concerns back in March, just before his breakup with model Sofia Richie. The Talentless founder made the admission in Thursday night's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Disick has struggled with drug and alcohol abuse in the past and was briefly in rehab in May until a photo of him at the facility leaked to the press.

"Lately, I’ve just had no energy to do anything. Like, I wake up and I’m just shot, I don’t have the drive to get up and run around, with my girlfriend and my kids, I just don’t have the energy," Disick, 37, explained in the episode, via InTouch Weekly. "I don’t know if I’m getting old or I’m just not in great shape, but I just want to see if there’s anything wrong with me."

Kim Kardashian convinced Disick to seek some medical attention. He was apprehensive at first but agreed with his co-star. “I’m definitely a drop nervous to do all these blood panels because I’ve put this vessel through a lot of trauma," Disick said, adding that Kardashian was right. He had to "figure out" what was going on with his body. "I’m definitely scared, but if there’s anything wrong with me, whatever’s the best way to get my body functioning better is what I’m gonna do," Disick said.

Disick then went to the doctor, where he opened up about the stress he experienced in the past few years. He continues to grapple with the tragedy of losing his parents months apart in 2013 and 2014. In a confessional, Disick said his life "hasn't always been easy" and it has been "really hard" since his parents' death. "I used to drink and party and go out a ton, so my body, it’s been through some rough waters and taken some pretty bad beatings," Disick explained. "I never thought that there was a possibility any of that stuff could affect me in the long run."

It was later learned that the reality TV star, who shares three children with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, had low testosterone, which led to low energy. Now that he understood what was up, he vowed to get his body back on track. "My body can’t be perfect ever, so obviously, I don’t drink anymore, but my body still has things in it, even from taking sleeping medications, doctor-prescribed medications," Disick explained in another scene with Kris Jenner.

Disick noted how he has made several changes in recent years to be "healthier, so now I'm just trying to take it to the next level." He went on, "I have such an amazing life, family, friends, and loved ones. I just wanna have the same energy everyone has. I wanna get up and say, ‘Today is not just another day. It’s another day to excel.'"

Disick and Richie split for good in August. There have been rumors about reconciling with Kourtney, and the two appear to enjoy playing them up. In an Instagram Story post last week, Kourtney shared a still from a classic KUWTK episode, where she asked then-boyfriend Disick, "You know what I’ve been thinking about? Biodegradable foods, organic vegetables, moving to a farm, changing your name. Anything else?"