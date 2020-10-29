Scott Disick Cuddles up With Kourtney Kardashian on the Beach, Sparking Reunion Speculation

✖

Scott Disick's latest vacation photo has Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans who think he is back together with Kourtney Kardashian freaking out. Sharing another idyllic shot from the famous family's private island getaway in honor of Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday, the Flip It Like Disick star poses in the far distance with a woman who looks a lot like Kardashian as the sun sets in Wednesday's post.

"Working on my night moves," he captioned the photo. This isn't the only picture he and Kardashian have posted together on their vacation, with the mother of the couple's three kids sharing shots of their private bike ride from that same day captioned, "selfie selfie." Fans rooting for the pair to get back together left some enthusiastic comments on the post, with one person commenting, "YOU AND KOURTNEY ARE GOING TO SAVE 2020," and another asking, "IS THAT KOURT OR IM THAT OBSESSED WITH SKOURT?" Others demanded confirmation that the woman in the photo was indeed Kardashian. "*googles pictures of Kourtney and Scott to see their height difference*," one person wrote. "Can’t. Zoom. In. Close. Enough!!!" another added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Oct 28, 2020 at 4:46pm PDT

Disick and his longtime girlfriend, Sofia Richie, split in May 2020 after nearly three years together. Since then, Kardashian and her ex have kept people guessing with their behavior, making flirty comments back and forth on social media for months. The Poosh founder even posed a number of times in Disick's shirt, and there was talk of the two having a fourth child together in the Season 19 KUWTK trailer. "Scott's like, 'We're going for baby No. 4.' Was that serious? I want to know," Kim asks her sister during the trailer. Sister Khloé Kardashian added, "Are you pregnant?" before the video cuts off.

Disick sought help for "past traumas" back in April at a rehabilitation center, and a source told Us Weekly at the time that Kardashian was a big part of him making that choice. "Kourtney encouraged Scott to go to rehab and specifically APN Lodge because she saw he was struggling," the insider explained at the time.

Caitlyn Jenner is rooting for the Disick and Kardashian getting back together for the sake of their kids, she told Entertainment Tonight last month. Jenner said she hopes Disick can "get his act together" while thinking about his kids. "I think always it's the best for the kids to have a mother and a father that's right there all the time," Jenner told the outlet, admitting she didn't know what was going to happen between the two in the end. "I don't know if that's ever gonna work out."