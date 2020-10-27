Kim Kardashian's Private Island Birthday Celebration Becomes a Meme

Kim Kardashian posted photos from her 40th birthday party on Tuesday, and in a matter of minutes, she had spawned a brand new meme. The reality star shared 10 photos of herself with her friends and family, all partying close together in a lavish and intimate setting, with no face masks or other coronavirus safety measures in place. However, it was her caption that was her undoing.

In a thread of tweets, Kardashian explained her complex feelings about turning 40 years old, and about doing so in the midst of a global pandemic. "Before COVID, I don't think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment," she wrote. It wasn't until the fourth tweet that Kardashian explained: "After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time."

We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40 pic.twitter.com/UYOcVBpytW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

That sentence would be the key to Kardashian's latest viral moment, as Twitter users imposed it onto different images from across the vast expanse of pop culture. Most did so without added commentary or context, trusting in social media users to catch the reference or seek it out.

Those who did comment directly condemned Kardashian for this party, in spite of her precautions. Many argued that she could not possibly have been as thorough as she implied, and she still risked infection for all her guests. Others were disdainful of this oppulent use of her wealth, especially in the midst of a global crisis and an unprecedente economic contraction.

Some critics also advised others to stop engaging with the tweet if they really resented Kardashian for it. They speculated that she had anticipated and perhaps hoped for this virality, with the philosophy that "there's no such thing as bad press." For most people, however, this was too good of an opportunity to pass up. Here is a look at how Twitter responded to Kardashian's tweet.