Bravo Cancels 'Real Housewives' Spinoff After 8 Seasons

Don't Be Tardy won't be returning for another season on Bravo, TMZ reports, getting the ax from the network after eight seasons on the air. The long-running show following Kim Zolciak-Biermann, husband Kroy Biermann, and the rest of their family reportedly have "run its course" after eight seasons, prompting Bravo to not move forward with plans for a ninth season.

Zolciak-Biermann's show first debuted as a spinoff back in 2012 as Don't Be Tardy For the Wedding, featuring the lead-up to her wedding to Biermann and subsequent celebrations before being renewed for a second season. The reality personality's time on Don't Be Tardy outran her time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which she exited as a main cast member in Season 5, returning as a "friend of" in Season 10. None of the Biermann family members have addressed the reports of cancellation at this time.

The final season followed Kim and Kroy traveling across the country in an RV with their kids — Brielle, 24, Ariana, 19, KJ 9, Kash, 8, and twins Kane and Kaia, 7 — before the coronavirus pandemic hit. "We honestly thought it was a joke until we actually saw the RV," Brielle told Page Six in October 2020 of the cross-country trip with her entire family. "Seeing the RV put things into perspective for us, like, ‘Oh, f—, we really are leaving. We have to get our s— together. We’re going to have to pack and we’re going to be stuck to this small little RV with 10 of us. It didn’t seem real."

The final season of Don't Be Tardy also ended up having its premiere date pushed back three months due to the COVID pandemic, with daughter Brielle Biermann announcing in January she was recovering from contracting the coronavirus herself. "Shoutout to Kroy who has been delivering me my necessities at the stairs. He's been bringing me all my clothes and food. He even brought me milk and cookies the other night," the 24-year-old said on her social media at the time.

In March, Kim and Kroy would announce they too had contracted COVID. "Hubby and I tested + for Covid A few days ago! Been a hell of a ride!" Kim wrote on her Instagram at the time. "Very thankful for our Dr's and a HUGE thank you to [Chris Tuff] for keeping us healthy and Piedmont Infusion Center as well THANK YOU SO MUCH!! You guys rock! Thank you for all you do. My nurses were absolutely phenomenal."