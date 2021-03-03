Kim Zolciak Biermann and Husband Kroy Test Positive for COVID-19

✖

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her husband, Kroy Biermann, have tested positive for COVID-19. According to PEOPLE, Zolciak-Biermann told her fans about her and her husband's diagnoses on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. In her message, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star thanked all medical professionals looking after them as they battle this illness.

Zolciak-Biermann took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to showcase a photo of herself and her husband at the doctor's office. Her husband could be seen wearing a mask in the snap as he worked on his phone and laptop. Biermann and the reality star were hooked to IVs in the photo. Alongside the snap, Zolciak-Biermann wrote, "Hubby and I tested + for Covid A few days ago! Been a hell of a ride! Very thankful for our Dr's and a HUGE thank you to [Chris Tuff] for keeping us healthy and Piedmont Infusion Center as well THANK YOU SO MUCH!!" She added, "You guys rock! Thank you for all you do. My nurses were absolutely phenomenal."

As PEOPLE noted, Zolciak-Biermann's update comes a little over a month after her eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, tested positive for COVID-19. On Jan. 23, Brielle revealed on her Instagram Story that she received her positive diagnosis about two weeks prior and was subsequently isolated during her recovery. In one slide that she posted, she wrote, "I've had covid (still recovering but I'm doing good today!!)" She noted in the following slide that she was "beyond bored" as she spent time in isolation during her recovery. Brielle then asked her followers for TV recommendations to help her pass the time.

Brielle shared that her parents were of major help to her as she recovered. About her stepfather, she said, "Shoutout to Kroy, who has been delivering me my necessities at the stairs. He's been bringing me all my clothes and food. He even brought me milk and cookies the other night." Zolciak-Biermann later took to her own Instagram Story to share that she was actually the one to give her daughter the milk and cookies. She also told her followers that she was "very stressed" regarding her daughter's COVID-19 diagnosis. Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann are also parents to 19-year-old Ariana (the former football player adopted both Brielle and Ariana after he wed his wife in 2011), 9-year-old KJ, 8-year-old Kash, and 7-year-old twins Kane and Kaia. As of the time of the article's publication, Zolciak-Biermann did not note whether her other children have tested positive for the virus.