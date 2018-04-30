Kim Kardashian Reveals the First Name She Wanted for Daughter Chicago

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed daughter Chicago in January via gestational carrier, but according to Kardashian, the infant’s first name ended up being a whole lot different than what she had originally planned.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian revealed that she had originally wanted to name her second daughter Jo in honor of her grandmother, Mary Jo Shannon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We were gonna name her Jo because my grandma Mary Jo or we were gonna go with Grace and then it was Chicago,” the reality personality explained. “We ended up with Chicago.”

Host Ellen DeGeneres noted that West hails from Chicago and inquired whether that was the reason for the name.

“I don’t even know… obviously because he’s from Chicago but that is a place that made him,” Kardashian responded.

She added that West had also wanted to name the baby after his late mother, Donda West, who passed away in 2007 due to complications from surgery.

“He really wanted his mother’s name, and I love that name too, but I just wasn’t sure,” the mogul said. “It’s so much to live up to.”

“I [also] just felt Chicago was cool and different,” she added.

While the family decided on Chicago, Kardashian revealed that she had wanted to choose a one-syllable name for her third child like she had for daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2.

“It kind of messes with me, I’m not gonna lie. I really like the one syllable thing,” she admitted.

After Chicago’s birth, the mom of three shared on Twitter that the newborn’s nickname would be Chi (pronounced “Shy”), allowing for an easy one-syllable option.

The KKW Beauty founder shared that her older children are adjusting well to their new sibling, including North, who apparently wasn’t such a fan of brother Saint.

“She’s better than she was with Saint,” Kardashian explained. “[But] there was a shocking moment yesterday. She literally had a can of popcorn and was like, ‘Saint, do you want some?’ And I was like ‘What!?’ You gotta understand, she does not share with Saint, she does not hardly talk to Saint, so that was such a big moment in my household.”

Also on the show, Kardashian discussed the drama surrounding her sister Khloé Kardashian and Khloé’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who was recently hit with multiple cheating allegations.

The reports, which came out just days before Khloé gave birth to the couple’s first child together, accused Thompson of cheating on Khloé with multiple women during their relationship.

“Poor Khloé,” Kim said. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up.”

“We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are,” she added. “She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @KimKardashian