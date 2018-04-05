Kim Kardashian Accused of Photoshopping Again With ‘Distorted’ New Photo

Another day, another photoshopping accusation being leveled at a Kardashian. On this day, it’s Kim Kardashian, who on Wednesday shared a throwback photo of herself from behind-the-scenes of her family’s Calvin Klein ad.

The mirror selfie sees the mom of three posing in a set of black lingerie, her long black hair swept behind her as she gazes at her phone’s screen.

“Found this pic I took in the bathroom on set of My @calvinklein shoot,” she wrote.

Found this pic I took in the bathroom on set of My @calvinklein shoot #MyCalvins #ad pic.twitter.com/Oh07vDyh8q — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 4, 2018

Instantly, fans began accusing Kardashian of photoshop, pointing to the lines in the door frame behind her as evidence. As several commenters pointed out, the straight lines appear curved by Kardashian’s thighs, which is usually evidence of a photoshop app having been used.

“Gotta stop with the damn Photoshop Kim, or either learn to edit them better,” one person wrote on Instagram. “Explain the curved door gaps towards the bottom of the picture!!!”

Another added, “Definitely photoshopped. You can definitely tell.”

“The photoshop is the best thing about this pic,” joked a third.

Kardashian most recently fell victim to photoshopping accusations when she posted a snap of herself walking on the street, with a clearly distorted car in the background.

The makeup mogul took to her blog to clear things up on that matter, explaining that she had reposted the image from a fan who had mirrored the shot, thus causing the distortion.

“I’m seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a ‘Photoshop fail.’ So ridiculous!” she wrote in a post titled “What Photoshop Fail?!”

“I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted—I only added a filter to it,” the 37-year-old explained. “It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that. So, this is actually really funny to me! Who would even Photoshop a car to look like that?! LOL.”

In non-photoshopped photo news, Kardashian shared the first image of her family of five on Wednesday, and it was just as adorable as you’d expect.

The photo sees Kardashian and husband Kanye West posing outdoors with their three children, with 4-year-old North flashing the camera a peace sign, two-year-old Saint looking away from the camera and baby Chicago reclining in her mom’s arms.

I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too pic.twitter.com/BPABMliaU5 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 4, 2018

According to the reality personality’s caption, the snap wasn’t exactly easy to come by.

“I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic,” she wrote. “This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too.”

Kardashian added, “One hand holding the baby and the other hand grabbing the back of Saints shirt because he kept running away lol.”

