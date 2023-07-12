Raven-Symoné Isn't Happy About Trend of Using Ozempic for 'Glamazon Purposes'

Raven-Symoné has been the most recent celebrity to speak out about Los Angeles' weight loss craze involving the drug Type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic. "I have pre-diabetes and diabetes in my family," the Raven's House star, 37, said in an E! News interview published Tuesday. "If I'm not careful with my intake of types of foods, I am more susceptible to getting diabetes." "So, I think it's very important we understand certain medications are made for certain people and to not take that away just for glamazon purposes," she explained. "However, for those who need it, I know people that are on it as well, and they need it and it definitely helps to regulate hormones," the actress continued. She added: "I think it's sad because we can regulate our own hormones and manage our sugar levels by eating the correct foods and cutting our addiction of sugar off, but we'll get there when we get there." "Do what you gotta do. Just make sure you save some medication for the people that actually need it," said the Disney Channel star.

Hollywood is using semaglutide to lose weight, a drug known as Ozempic or Wegovy, which works in the brain to reduce hunger. Mounjaro, the brand name for tirzepatide, helps overweight and obese people with Type 2 diabetes lose up to 15% of their body weight with its once-weekly injectable prescription medication, Eli Lilly announced on April 27. Several celebrities have cautioned against using FDA-approved antidiabetic medications when they are not medically necessary to lose weight. On the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast in February, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider said she was "horrified" when she heard how many people were taking Ozempic. "I can talk about Ozempic all day. It gets me so fired up," said Goldschneider, 46, who fears eating disorders may result. "I'm horrified by it." "You start dropping massive amounts of weight. That's so addicting," she added, recalling her own recovery from an eating disorder that lasted 18 years. "That's how I spiraled into anorexia. You get addicted to this new body and to the attention that comes with it."

Raven-Symoné Says She Doesn't Want People to Use Ozempic for 'Glamazon Purposes' https://t.co/zSrGAmpv21 — People (@people) July 12, 2023

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in June, Amy Schumer criticized celebrities who aren't honest about using type 2 diabetes medications to lose weight. "Everyone and their mom is gonna try it. Everyone has been lying saying, 'Oh, smaller portions,'" Schumer said. "Like, shut the f--k up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things, or you got work done. Just stop." Schumer said she's never shied away from medical procedures in the past. "Be real with the people," the comedian added. "When I got lipo, I said I got lipo." According to the 42-year-old, she became involved in Ozempic about a year ago but found it "unlivable" and hampered her ability to spend time with Gene, her 4-year-old son, with husband Chris Fischer."I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn't play with my son," she recalled, "I was so skinny, and he's throwing a ball at me and [I couldn't]."