Kim Kardashian Took Her Entire Family and 'Closest Inner Circle' to Private Island for Birthday Bash

If you're a fan of the Kardashians, you would know that the family likes to take things to a whole other, extravagant level for their festivities. Kim Kardashian did just that as she went all-out for her 40th birthday bash. Since her birthday came amidst a global pandemic, the reality star had to take extra precautions in order to celebrate her big day. On Tuesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter to tell her fans that she took her family and closest friends to a private island. Based on the photos that she posted, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Corey Gamble, and Scott Disick all attended this celebration.

Kardashian, whose birthday fell on Oct. 21, wrote on Twitter that she isn't taking a single day for granted. She said that she is especially taking that mindset to heart "during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter." On the social media site, Kardashian posted several photos of herself and her friends posing on their private island for a special birthday party. In a subsequent tweet, the KKW Beauty mogul wrote that she couldn't think of a better way to spend her 40th birthday than by hanging out with some of the people who helped make her "the woman I am today." The reality star noted that she previously took for granted the fact that she and her family could travel safely.

40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. pic.twitter.com/p98SN0RDZD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

While many might be questioning how Kardashian was able to pull off this trip safely amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, she addressed those concerns in her Twitter thread. She wrote that everyone involved went through two weeks of multiple health screenings and quarantined before the trip. Kardashian wrote that she then surprised her "inner circle" with a trip to a private island so that they could "pretend things were normal" for a short while. "We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more," she continued. "I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40."