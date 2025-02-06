Khloé Kardashian Reunites with Ex-Husband Lamar Odom

Khloé Kardashian is looking for closure with ex-husband Lamar Odom after nearly a decade. The former couple reunited for the first time in nine years during the Season 6 premiere of The Kardashians on Thursday, Feb. 6, as Kardashian looked to “shed” that time of her life.

Kardashian last saw her ex-husband in 2016 after their marriage of seven years ended in divorce following his near-fatal overdose. “Lamar was, and is, definitely someone that I was like, the love of my life. I got married when I was 24 and although him and I got married 30 days to the day after meeting one another, I loved him with all of my heart and soul,” she said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Khloe Kardashian and NBA player Lamar Odom arrives on the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of “Whiteout” at the Mann Village Theatre on September 9, 2009 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

“I took my vows very seriously and I was married for about seven years, but there were bigger things that were not fixable in that marriage,” she continued, noting that while her marriage did come to an end she’s not sure if she could “even put into words” her feelings for Odom and their time together.

“It felt like the most special, magical time of my life — the most purest love I’ve ever had,” she gushed. “And although there was so much darkness in that marriage, there was the brightest of the bright times. And I love it and I cherish it.”

Now, nine years later, the Good American co-founder said she’s ready to move on fully from that relationship, noting, “I haven’t had contact with Lamar in nine years and I just think it’s time to shed as much as I can.”

Khloe Kardashian arrives with lamar odom at the 19th Annual Race to Erase MS held at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on May 18, 2012 in Century City, California. (Getty Images)

Kardashian said she had to “break contact” with the former NBA player after nursing him back to health following his 2015 overdose, as he was “repeating some of the same behaviors that I just couldn’t stand for.” She continued, “I was very upset. I said to him, ‘I’m going to Vegas. You need to be out by Monday. That’s it, I’m done.’ And I haven’t seen Lamar since that day.”

Looking to return some of Odom’s items during their reunion, Kardashian said there was “no bad blood” and “no feelings” for her when it came to her ex. Odom, however, looked “visibly uncomfortable” and was “sweating” and “scared” upon coming face-to-face with Kardashian, she observed. Even Kardashian admitted that the reunion felt “so familiar and so uncharted, all at the same time,” continuing, “I don’t know this person anymore. It’s just a mind f—.”

The Kardashians streams Thursdays on Hulu.