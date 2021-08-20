Lamar Odom Claims He Was Drugged Night of His Near-Fatal Overdose: 'I Didn't Take Anything'

✖

Lamar Odom claims he believes he was drugged on the night of his near-fatal overdose in 2015. The former NBA star shared in a recent chat on Facebook Live with Addiction Talk that he "didn't take anything" that night he stayed at a brothel in Las Vegas. "I was really hurt and almost in some sense afraid because somebody just tried to take my life," he said. Odom added that it's his belief that God spared him and brought him back to life after his ordeal because he didn't willingly take drugs that night.

Odom went through a near-death experience after overdosing on what he's since described as an "unholy concoction of cocaine, cognac, and cannabis" during his visit to the Love Ranch, a brothel which was owned by Dennis Hof. "I had 12 seizures and 6 strokes," he said of his experience in his 2019 memoir. "My lungs collapsed and my kidneys ruptured. I was on life support. Everyone I’d ever loved was looking at me through bleary eyes.” Khloe Kardashian, who was still his wife at the time, put a pause on their divorce proceedings to watch over the ex-Lakers star. While he maintains that he didn't take anything willingly that night, Odom says the incident spurred him to finally seek help and get sober.

It's not the first time Odom has made a claim like this. He previously made similar comments on The View in 2019. While he doesn't mention Dennis Hof by name, he's had much time to speculate who was the possible culprit. "I think Dennis Hof...I don't know what he had against me, but I didn't do drugs that night, to be honest with you," he claimed during his interview. "So I don't know if he tried to poison me, or I don't know. He tried to kill me." Hof never confirmed or denied the allegations before his death in 2018.

Odom has been fairly open about the now-public incident. He went into deep detail on the event in his memoir. "I decided to spend the weekend of Oct. 10, 2015, at the Love Ranch, a brothel in Las Vegas,” Lamar wrote. “The number of days that blended into nights that I’ve spent with a beautiful woman and a mound of drugs ... My getaway weekend would be no different. On Tuesday morning, I lay on the floor in my room at the Ranch, dying. My body was convulsing. The women who kept me company screamed and called 911,” he added. “I was taken to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. There was an unholy concoction of cocaine, cognac and cannabis coursing through my veins.”