Khloe Kardashian’s Unexpected Favorite Part of Pregnancy

Khloé Kardashian is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and the reality personality has been laying low since rumors of her pregnancy first surfaced months ago.

According to a source, the 33-year-old has been enjoying the time out of the spotlight her pregnancy has provided her with.

“Khloé is ecstatic about being pregnant,” the source told People. “She has been fine with being out of the spotlight. It’s like she realized that she needed a break. The baby is a huge blessing in many ways.”

The insider said Kardashian “still has a couple of months to go” and is planning a baby shower for the new year to celebrate her baby, for whom the mom-to-be “has a name she likes, but isn’t sharing.”

In addition to Kardashian, her sister Kylie Jenner is also reportedly pregnant and sister Kim Kardashian West is expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate.

“All the girls are being very secretive about their babies’ names,” the source said.

The insider also dished about the relationship between Kardashian and Thompson, saying that Kardashian “couldn’t be happier” with Thompson and that the duo has a “great relationship.”

Kardashian recently took to her website and app to describe this year as one of the best of her life.

“Wow, 2017. I can honestly say this was one of the best years of my life,” she wrote. “So many incredible things happened and lots of good memories I’m going to hang on to forever.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian