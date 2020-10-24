✖

Kendra Wilkinson reportedly has no plans to reconcile with her ex-husband, former NFL player Hank Baskett. The two split in 2018, nine years after they married, and are parents to two children, Alijah, 6, and Hank Baskett IV, 10. Their marriage was previously rocked by a cheating scandal in 2014 when Baskett allegedly had an affair with a model while the Kendra on Top star was pregnant. The divorce was finalized in February 2019.

Wilkinson, 35, and Baskett are still co-parenting their children "very well," but the former Playboy Playmate "will never" get back together with Baskett, a source told InTouch Weekly. She is "over that chapter of her life," the source said, adding that she is now in a phase where "she doesn't care about a relationship, and her head is just not in that space right now." Instead, Wilkinson is focused on her children's mental and physical health.

"She has her kids every other week and is super engaged with them," the insider explained. "On her weeks off, she goes hiking and on walks and is focused on her real estate career." Although they do not plan to rekindle their romance, Wilkinson told an Instagram follower that Baskett is still involved in their children's lives, calling him the "best father in the world."

Wilkinson filed for divorce in April 2018, citing irreconcilable differences. "I will forever love Hank and be open, but for now, we have chosen to go our own ways," she wrote at the time. "I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever; that’s why I said yes but unfortunately, too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents, and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile." After the divorce was finalized, Wilkinson told fans the "depression is gone finally."

Over the summer, Wilkinson became the latest celebrity to become a realtor in California. In June, she told fans she passed the real estate exam on her first try, even though she could not sleep the night before. In August, she shared another update on her career, telling fans she had "always had a huge interest" in real estate. She also noted that "as a single mother," she needs to "work like everyone on earth, and my intentions are pure." She just wants to "work and love what I do," Wilkinson wrote on Aug. 3. "I am in the process of learning and building, and with the coronavirus, it’s been challenging at times," she added. "I have nobody helping me but me. So it’s time to pop the collar n make things happen."