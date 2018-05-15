Kendra Wilkinson Asks Fans for Dating and Sex Advice

Kendra Wilkinson flew right into TMI airspace Monday when she asked her fans for dating and sex advice, a month after filing for divorce from estranged husband Hank Baskett.

“What’s your opinion… do i start dating/sex now or give myself more time? My heart is broken but i have needs. Lmaoooo,” Wilkinson wrote on Twitter. The 32-year-old added the hashtags #GimmeLovin, #NotGettingYounger and #33HereICome.

This opened a can of worms, as her fans had no limits. Wilkinson even took the time to retweet and comment on some of them.

“Psh just because your heart hurts, doesn’t mean your vagina has to suffer,” one fan wrote. “LMAO,” Wilkinson replied.

“Use the vibrator for awhile and get your head straight,” one fan wrote. “Unfortunately I have back slid and given some to the ex cause the choices in men worry me.”

“All out of batteries. It’s time my friend,” Wilkinson replied.

“Lmao i can’t. U guys making me laugh today. Thank you for that. Time to fly kites with my babies,” Wilkinson later wrote.

Wilkinson also sent fans a delayed Mother’s Day message, writing, “Hope u all had a great Mother’s Day. Mine was amazing. This will be one I remember forever. My babies know how to make me smile n it’s as simple as good quality time n living in the moment.”

Last month, Wilkinson and Baskett both filed divorce documents, citing irreconcilable differences for the reason. They share two children, 8-year-old son Hank IV and 3-year-old daughter Alijah, and were seen at Alijah’s soccer games together to support their daughter.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man,” Wilkinson said in a statement on Instagram in April. “I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways. I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

Wilkinson, a former Playboy model and one of the late Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends, and Baskett, a retired football player, married in 2009. Their marriage was rocked by revelations of Baskett’s alleged affair with a trangender model when Wilkinson was still pregnant with Alijah.

Last week, Wilkinson shared a series of selfies, showing off her new dark-colored hair and musing about her current focus on her physical well-being.

“Been trying to take care of myself lately. My mental, emotional n physical well being. Kids come first at all time but mama needs some fun rt now,” Wilkinson wrote. “I need a little kick in the a–. SOS.”