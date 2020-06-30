Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Major Career Update

✖

Kendra Wilkinson shared a major life update that she was able to accomplish amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an Instagram post shared on Monday evening, Wilkinson announced that she will be the newest realtor in California.

“What I’ve been working on during quarantine finally paid off,” Wilkinson began her post before saying she had passed her real estate exam on her first try. She shared she was “so nervous” that she couldn’t sleep before her big day, “Now I can breathe and celebrate my hard work.” After seeing her exciting news, many of her followers expressed their excitement about Wilkinson’s latest accomplishment. One user wrote, “YEAY! You did it! So proud of you! You worked very hard! Watch out… there’s a new realtor in town.” Another comment read, “I’m so incredibly proud of you! You worked your a-- off and studied so hard for so long! Big things coming your way! Such a great achievement. I know you could do it, never once doubted it. Love you my friend!”

Along with working on getting her realtor license, Wilkinson, like many parents across the country, have worked overtime in balancing their work life with their children. On June 20, Wilkinson posted a photo of her and her kids out on a hike, writing in the caption, “No summer camp? Looks like I gotta step up and get creative… Camp Mama.” This was about a week after she celebrated her 35th birthday. In a post she uploaded on Instagram on her big day, she called it the “best birthday ever” and that she “couldn’t be happier at the moment. On cloud nine. Thank you for all my birthday wishes.”

When quarantine first began in California, Wilkinson wrote to her fans on Mar. 19, “Hope you guys are holding up during these crazy times. Can’t wait for this to to over. Ahhh!” Wilkinson also took the time to comment on the social unrest across the country in the wake of George Floyd's death. On May 27 as protests ramped up in the states, she captioned a photo of Floyd, "I hope justice is served... he did not have to die and should be alive right now."