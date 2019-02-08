Kendra Wilkinson’s ‘Depression Is Gone’ Nearly a Year After Hank Baskett Divorce

Kendra Wilkinson is back in a positive head space almost a year after filing for divorce from ex-husband Hank Baskett.

The Kendra On Top star, 33, shared a photo of her profile on Instagram Thursday, captioning it, “The depression is gone finally. Back in the light and feels good.”

She continued, “I’m living a whole new life, very different but the kids and I are bonding more than ever. Have had to work extra hard to find stable grounds but we did it and back enjoying life again. Sometimes things happen for a reason. Ya know….”

Wilkinson filed for divorce from her husband of nearly a decade in April 2018, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” Wilkinson shared in a social media statement on the day she filed.

She wrote that “too much fear” got in the way of “forever,” which she stopped believing in during her marriage to Baskett, which included a cheating scandal in 2014, when the former football player allegedly had an affair with a model while the former Playboy Bunny was pregnant.

“I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes, but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile,” she wrote.

Wilkinson continued, “Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real.”

Since then, Wilkinson has been spending time with her ex as they co-parent their two children, Hank IV, 9, and daughter Alijah, 4, in addition to getting reacquainted with single life.

Last month, the Girls Next Door star was spotted holding hands with Bachelorette alum Chad Johnson, but both parties have denied there being any romantic relationship.

“For the millionth time. I’m not dating right now,” she tweeted after photos emerged of the pair. “I’m basically a f—ing virgin.”

Johnson told Entertainment Tonight of the photos, “She’s cool. We were walking down the street and I was like, ‘What’s up Kendra?’ And we held hands. Boom.”

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic