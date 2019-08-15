Kendra Wilkinson Says ‘Miley Cyrus Is My Mood Right Now’ 6 Months After Finalizing Divorce From Hank Baskett

Six months after her divorce was finalized, Kendra Wilkinson is referring to Miley’s recent split and hook-up with Brody Jenner’s estranged wife, Kaitlynn Carter. The former Playmate took to Twitter to share her thoughts with fans.

Miley Cyrus is my mood right now. 😯😂. @MileyCyrus — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) August 14, 2019

She had an immediate response from onlookers, with one writing, “I hope not your way better than that,” and another, wanting more of a specific answer, posting, “Wrecking ball or girl on girl in Capri. Or is that all one mood?”

It seemed as though fans were seeking out more details in her one-liner.

Wilkinson and her now ex-husband Hank Basket finalized everything back in February, following nine years of marriage and a long divorce battle. These days, the 34-year-old is “focusing on herself, her health and most importantly her children,” one source told PEOPLE.

“It’s still surreal. She’s been waiting to put this all behind her,” the source said.

“She was of course heartbroken when her marriage fell apart, but soon realized this is what’s best for everyone,” the insider added. “She’s focusing on herself, her health and most importantly her children. She’s looking forward to what the future holds.”

The former pair share two kids together, Hank IV, 9, and daughter Alijah Mary, 5. They’ve settled joint legal and physical custody over.

As for Miley and her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth, they have chosen to go their separate ways. It’s still a little unclear at the moment on what exactly tore them apart just one year after marriage, but allegations of drug and alcohol abuse, and infidelity are all in the picture.

While her team says his drug and alcohol use is to blame, his team is alleging that’s not true and instead is due to her infidelity with Carter. The same day the “Mother’s Daughter” singer’s split took over headlines, is the same day photos were leaked of her kissing Carter in Capri.

Both Hemsworth and Cyrus have posted on Instagram addressing their public split — Hemsworth was a little more straight to the point with confirming it was over, while Cyrus was a little vaguer.

After posting a series of photos, Cyrus then opened up a bit in one post.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” she posted. “Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water , connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me ” Nature never hurries but it is always on time” …. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own …. [blue heart emoji].”