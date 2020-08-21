Kelly Osbourne Reveals Surgery Helped Her Achieve Dramatic 85-Pound Weight Loss

Kelly Osbourne pulled down the curtain on her dramatic, 85-pound weight loss journey. During a wide-ranging podcast interview this week, the 35-year-old reality TV star revealed that she had gastric sleeve surgery and called it the "best thing" she has ever done. Still, she warned it was not quick and easy, noting that the surgery was only part of major lifestyle changes.

"I had surgery; I don’t give a f— what anyone has to say," Osbourne said on Thursday's episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. Osbourne said she is "proud" of her surgery and her critics can "suck s—." The gastric surgery changes "the shape of your stomach," she continued, via PEOPLE. "I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Aug 6, 2020 at 2:44pm PDT

Osbourne noted that the surgery she had is not an overnight fix. "If you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight," the former Fashion Police co-host said. "All it does is move you in the right direction. So, anyone who’s thinking of doing something like this, really think about that." Before the procedure, Osbourne said she needed a year of "stand-alone therapy" to prepare herself.

"What people don’t realize is, it cuts out this hormone that if you have addiction issues, it stops your craving and it makes you not emotionally eat, which is a huge problem for me," she said. "All it is, is a push in the right direction. It doesn’t solve all your problems. It’s not a quick fix." It was important for her to "get happy" and "fix my head before I could fix my body." Osbourne said she quit drinking, which was the "best thing I've ever done." She "really wanted to fice the things that were broken in me."

Since she had the gastric sleeve surgery, Osbourne has lost 85 pounds, and recent photos on her Instagram page have shocked her fans. It was a "two-year" process, she said. "Figuring out if I wanted to be in this [Hollywood] industry, figuring out if I was even capable of even losing this weight," she told Holt and Glyn. “I did, and I figured out I wanted to keep going. I didn’t do this for anyone. It was a long process, and now I’m here and everybody is noticing."

People did not really notice her weight loss until she got an injection to help her deal with pain in her jaw caused by TMJ, an issue with jawbones. She will also never forget how she was treated as "invisible" in Hollywood when she was heavier. The weight loss made her "resentful at Hollywood." Today, she knows "exactly" who she will work with and who she will not. "Because I know who called me fat, I know who didn’t want to work with me," Osbourne said. "I know exactly who said it. I’ve got really thick skin, but I take that, and I put it into my memory bank. I remember what you said about me, and that’s the best revenge."