Kelly Osbourne Reportedly Feels Like a 'New Person' Following Dramatic 85-Pound Weight Loss

Kelly Osbourne "feels like a new person" and is embracing a new lifestyle after losing 85 pounds, a source close to the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne told Life & Style Wednesday. Shifting her mindset towards a sustainable healthy diet and embracing more movement in her life has been key for the former Fashion Police star. "After years of fad eating plans and yo-yo dieting, Kelly has finally realized what works for her," the insider added. "She's embraced her vegan diet and she incorporates weights into her exercise routine, which includes a lot of walking."

Osbourne also credits her total change to the way she "thinks about food," embracing a passion for whipping up healthy and interesting meals in the kitchen. "Kelly loves cooking now more than ever and she says it helps if she avoids eating anything boring," the source continued. "Kelly doesn't obsess about her body anymore and once she stopped beating herself up and concentrated on healthier choices, the pounds just started coming off."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Aug 8, 2020 at 8:11pm PDT

The U.K. native has been giddy about her physical transformation, revealing she had lost 85 pounds after posing for a selfie on Instagram. "Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight," The Real host Jeannie Mai's mother, Olivia TuTram Mai, commented. Osbourne was quick to reply, "That's right mamma Mai I lost 85lbs since I last saw you. Can you believe it?" On Aug. 8, she shared a photo of her size 26 jeans during a shopping trip to Neiman Marcus. "Yes, I’m bragging because I worked hard and it feels good!!" she wrote on the photo.

Spending her life in the spotlight because of her famous father, Osbourne faced cruel comments about her appearance since her days on The Osbournes. She told Shape magazine, "I would look at myself and think, 'Ugh!' I was miserable. To get to the gym-when you already don't like yourself-is really hard. So I had to make it fun. I started wearing cute outfits and putting on a little bit of makeup. And as vain as it sounds, it really helped me because eventually, I stopped hating the way I looked." She added later, "I never thought in a million years, I'd be that healthy girl who wakes up every morning to exercise," she says. "After being called cherubic and chubby, I'm rocking a bikini!"