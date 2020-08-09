Kelly Osbourne 'Unrecognizable' by Fans Following 85-Pound Weight Loss

✖

Kelly Osbourne's fans are calling her "unrecognizable" in her latest set of Instagram posts, where she showed off her weight loss. In the comments of one post, the former reality TV show star revealed she lost 85 pounds recently. Earlier this week, Osbourne also hit back at a troll who made a terrible remark about her father, rock star Ozzy Osbourne, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The 35-year-old former Fashion Police host shared a stunning selfie on Monday, showing off her trademark purple hair in a twist and a red Gucci shirt. "Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight," one of her friends, The Real host Jeannie Mai's mother Olivia TuTram Mai, wrote. "That's right mamma Mai I lost 85lbs since I last saw you. Can you believe it? Kaakakaka," Osbourne revealed.

On Thursday, Osbourne showed off new multi-colored pigtail braids, inspiring plenty of shocked reactions from her famous friends. "Dear heavens are you beautiful!!!!!!!" Carnie Wilson wrote. "You look like an actual angel," Lucy Hale wrote, while Vanessa Hudgens simply added, "Gorgeeeee." Paris Hilton added a heart-eyes emoji.

Before she knew life in 2020 would be changed by the coronavirus pandemic, Osbourne vowed to make 2020 the "year of me" after she realized that she "constantly" put others' needs in front of her own. "With almost 2 1/2 years of sobriety under my belt I still struggle with confrontation (which was NEVER a problem when I was using) Well this all STOPS today. 2020 is going to be the year of me," she wrote on Dec. 31. "It's time to put myself first, stop taking on other peoples s— and be the badass sober women I was born to be."

Meanwhile, Osbourne's famous father is battling health problems, including Parkinson's. Ozzy was diagnosed with the disease in 2003, but his family did not open up about the diagnosis publicly until January when they appeared on Good Morning America together. While many of her fans have been supportive, a troll told her this week it was "great" that her 71-year-old father is "dying." Osbourne called the troll "another a—hole," adding, "So here you go you disgusting mother f—er!!!!! I won't be praying for you!!!!!! You p—y a— b—!"

Ozzy is also recovering from spinal surgery. The Black Sabbath singer said last week he is "about 75%" recovered from the procedure. He told SiriusXM he has been in "such a bad state of pain" and he recently told his wife, Sharon Osbourne, he was "convinced that I was dying" because he was in "that much discomfort and pain and misery."