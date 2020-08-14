Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Troll Who Attempted to Shame Her Over Divorce: 'Aim Higher Please'

✖

Kelly Clarkson has reason to celebrate this week after making her successful America's Got Talent debut on Tuesday due to Simon Cowell's injury. However, on Thursday, a troll tried to knock her down by attempting to shame her over her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson batted the Twitter user down though, telling the person to "aim higher please."

The Twitter troll tried to blame Clarkson's work ethic on her split from Blackstock, with whom she shares two children, River, 6, and Remington, 4. "No wonder her marriage didn't work...surprise she has time for her kids...not the good old country girl we fell in love with...it's all about Kelly being on tv...and no one else...no tears for her...but for her kids," the now-deleted tweet read, reports E! News.

On Thursday, the "Stronger" singer responded by aiming high. "Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a [friend] asks for a favor because that’s actually what 'good old country girls' do.... this can’t be who you are deep down," Clarkson wrote. "I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please."

Clarkson hosts her own daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, which earned her a Daytime Emmy, and serves as a coach on The Voice. On Monday, NBC picked Clarkson as a last-minute replacement for Cowell on America's Got Talent. Cowell was sidelined with a bad back injury he sustained on Saturday while testing an electric bike. Clarkson served as a judge on Tuesday and Wednesday's live shows, earning acclaim from fans and Cowell himself. "Thank you @kellyclarkson. Miss all of you. What a Great Show," Cowell wrote.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock on June 4 after almost seven years of marriage. The singer has not opened up about the split, but she did thank Blackstock after she won an Emmy. "Thank you so much to [Blackstock] for believing in me & convincing me to do [The Kelly Clarkson Show] and [personal assistant Tricia Farrow] for being the greatest friend/assistant," she tweeted a few weeks after filing for divorce.

Clarkson will have some extra time to prepare for the next season of The Voice. The NBC hit was scheduled to debut on Monday, Sept. 7, but was postponed and will instead be replaced by American Ninja Warrior. The coaches will include Clarkson, Black Shelton, and John Legend. Nick Jonas, who made his The Voice debut during the spring 2020 season, will be replaced by Gwen Stefani, who is returning after skipping a season.