'The Voice' Season 19 Delayed, Will Not Premiere in September

As a result of the pandemic, there's a lot of question on what shows will be returning to networks in the fall and which ones may possibly be delayed. Big Brother already made its return to CBS and Dancing with the Stars is set to start in the near future on ABC, but it appears The Voice will be delayed on the peacock network. Instead, American Ninja Warrior has moved into the popular show's spot this September.

According to Deadline, The Voice will not be ready in time for it's traditional Monday night slot and fall debut. However, the show is aiming to premiere later in the fall, so hopefully fans won't have to wait too long. In the meantime, ANW will premiere Monday Sept. 7 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. after completing production on its 12th season.

The judges chairs have had quite the switch-up in recent Seasons, with show original Adam Levine leaving unexpectedly, and John Legend stepping in. Kelly Clarkson also gained quick success after becoming a show judge, even gaining her own talk show following being such a fan-favorite. Last season, fans were excited to have Jonas Brother star Nick Jonas as a series judge, but after just one season, he's decided to step out. However, one woman who's been in-and-out of seasons is Gwen Stefani — also the girlfriend to other show original, Blake Shelton — and she's set to take Jonas' place.

After taking some time off, Stefani is set to make a return in the fall and will sit alongside Clarkson, Shelton and Legend as she competes for contestants. While some may be sad that Jonas is gone, there are many who are thrilled the No Doubt singer is coming back. She was last on Season 17 and also judged Seasons 7, 9, and 12 and was also a mentor during Season 8 and 10. So this isn't her first rodeo. While she may have taken a Season off, she has made quick appearances because of her ties to Shelton. During the Season 18 finale, Stefani and Shelton performed a duet of their track "Nobody But You" together and fans loved every bit of it.

The sweet pair first met on the show when she signed on to be a judge and for a while kept their relationship under wraps. When fans started catching up, both played coy about it but eventually went public and haven't looked back since.