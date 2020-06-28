Kelly Clarkson Thanks Husband Brandon Blackstock During Daytime Emmy Win

✖

Kelly Clarkson thanked her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock for his support when celebrating her Daytime Emmy Award win on Friday. Clarkson won the award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for the first season of her new shoe The Kelly Clarkson Show, which was also nominated for the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show award. Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock on June 4 after almost seven years of marriage.

Although Clarkson was not able to accept the award in person due to the coronavirus pandemic, she shared what she would have said on Twitter. "OH MY GOSH!!!!!! What is happening?!!!! This is amazing!!! Thank y’all so much!!!" Clarkson wrote in her first tweet. "And a MAJOR thank you to my entire crew that really is the reason I won!!! I can’t wait to celebrate with our whole crew when humans can congregate again!! This calls for a PARTY!!!!"

In a second tweet, the first American Idol winner thanked Blackstock, who serves as executive producer on the series. "Thank you so much to [Blackstock] for believing in me & convincing me to do [The Kelly Clarkson Show] and [personal assistant Tricia Farrow] for being the greatest friend/assistant," she wrote. Blackstock, who has not used his public Twitter account since March, has not commented on Clarkson's win.

The Kelly Clarkson Show was nominated for seven Daytime Emmys. In addition to Clarkson's win for hosting, the show also won for Oustanding Lighting Direction and Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design. The show was nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, but The Ellen DeGeneres Show won for the second year in a row.

Clarkson and Blackstock married in 2013 and are parents to River Rose, 5, and Remington Alexander, 4. During her first new episode after filing for divorce, Clarkson opened up about battling depression in a discussion with fellow singer Demi Lovato, who has also been open about her mental health struggles. Clarkson said she believes many in the creative world are "trained" to think they can continue and "handle" depression.

"Especially as a woman, it's like, 'Don't let 'em see you sweat,'" Clarkson told Lovato. "I just love that you're open about that because not everybody is as vulnerable at being like that and I think it's helpful for your fans because I know for a meet and greet, you probably get people say that 'I do too.'"

Clarkson did not go into details of the divorce, but there have been several reports about what may have led to the decision. They were reportedly "having problems for months," even as they quarantined together at their Montana ranch. They thought staying together outside of Los Angeles would help their relationship, but that reportedly did not work out as hoped.