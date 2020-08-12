Simon Cowell Speaks out After Kelly Clarkson Replaces Him on 'America's Got Talent'

✖

Simon Cowell is giving his seal of approval to Kelly Clarkson after the American Idol winner took over for the former Idol judge on America's Got Talent Tuesday following Cowell's serious back injury and surgery. The America's Got Talent judge and executive producer took to Twitter Wednesday morning to praise Clarkson's performance and share just how much he missed sitting on the panel with fellow judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara.

Thanking Clarkson directly for stepping in last minute, Cowell called Tuesday's performances a "great show," which as fans of the NBC competition serious know, is high praise from the British entertainment mogul. His message was met with well-wishes for his health from his followers, who all seemed to appreciate Clarkson's temporary judging role as well.

Thank you @kellyclarkson. Miss all of you. What a Great Show. #AGT — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 12, 2020

"I missed you on tonight's show. You definitely picked a most awesome stand in though," one person tweeted. "I look forward to your return and I'm praying for your healing, Mr. Simon, sir!" Another chimed in, "Missed you Simon on tonight’s AGT!!! Get well soon & hurry back... and yes it was a good show I laughed and cried!!! And Miss Kelly Clarkson filling in was perfect!!!"

Cowell suffered a devastating back injury Saturday while testing a new electric bike at his home in Malibu, California. After falling off the bike, Cowell nearly broke his spinal cord, and reportedly narrowly missed being paralyzed. He was rushed into surgery and was in the operating room for six hours before doctors wheeled him into recovery. He will also miss Wednesday's live taping of America's Got Talent, and his official return date has yet to be confirmed.

Sunday evening, Cowell tweeted that he should have read the manual before hopping on the high-powered bike. "I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages," he wrote at the time. "And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone. Simon."

Monday, Clarkson was announced as his replacement, sharing on her own social media pages, "My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won't be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday's live shows for AGT. But no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson. You're welcome in advance!"