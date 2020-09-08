'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Fans Can't Get Over Scott Disick's Best Moments

Scott Disick was introduced into the Keeping Up With The Kardashians series from the start as he was dating the oldest of the three sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, and continued to get more and more air time throughout the series and even stuck around after the two split. His popularity on the show even earned him a spin-off series in 2019, Flip It Lick Disick, that saw the home renovator and his team working on reselling luxurious homes in Los Angeles.

With the Kardashian-Jenner family revealing on Tuesday that the show would be coming to an end in 2021, fans of the series were taken aback at the shocking news. The joint statement was signed off by all five of the family’s sisters, along with their mother, Kris Jenner, brother Rob Kardashian, and Disick. Before bidding their final farewell, the family will still star in two more seasons before packing up shop in 2021.

As the news continues to set in for fans of the show, many have taken to social media to express their feelings about the show’s successful 14-year run. One of the most talked about things on Twitter has been the role of Disick throughout the series and some of his most memorable moments.