Katy Perry Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction in Impromptu ‘American Idol’ Performance

Katy Perry managed to shake off a wardrobe malfunction in style during Monday’s episode of American Idol! The “Firework” singer had a fashion faux pas during an impromptu performance of her hit song “Teenage Dream” for the Hollywood Week hopefuls alongside fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Perry was really showing off her vocals as she added in a sultry dance move but managed to rip the back of her red, leather pants in the process. As contestants laughed and pointed, Bryan joked, “They busted!” while Richie added, “The concert is officially over!” Perry, meanwhile, was a consummate pro, asking right away, “Can I get some tape?” Getting some help from crew members – and Bryan – the rip was soon sealed up with yellow duct tape, rendering Perry’s pants repaired, at least for the time being.

https://twitter.com/AmericanIdol/status/1508655185115201540

Perry has never shied away from getting real about what it takes to be a pop star, whether it’s a little duct tape on the pants or handling “mom guilt” while filming away from 1-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom. Back in February, Perry told Audacy she had become a “mom pusher” with her friends in entertainment after experiencing her own attempt at balancing family life and career.

“All of my friends that are my peers in the music world, I’m a mom pusher…don’t just be career-focused for the rest of your life. This is a beautiful gift. It just opens and expands your heart in such incredible ways when you have your own children,” the “Roar” singer explained. When it comes to her responsibilities on Idol and performing for her Las Vegas residency Play, the singer admitted she does feel “mom guilt” like many other working moms.

“It’s a real thing that moms talk about all the time, especially working moms and matriarchs,” she explained. “I think if everyone’s happy, if I’m happy, then she’s happy, and if she’s happy, I’m happy.” Perry and Bloom welcomed Daisy in August 2020 amid a pandemic pause on planning their wedding. Bloom is also father to 11-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.