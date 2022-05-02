Katy Perry Rocks Elaborate 'Little Mermaid' Costume on 'American Idol' Disney Night

✖

Katy Perry had gadgets and gizmos a-plenty as she embraced American Idol's Disney Night with an elaborate Little Mermaid costume! The "Firework" singer had to be wheeled out on stage in a hard cart dolly during Sunday night's show after donning a full mermaid tail, purple shell bra and red plastic wig that transformed her completely into a real-life Ariel.

Helped by fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to her seat, Perry still struggled to stay upright through parts of the show, and the songstress showed just how much work her ensemble took in a behind-the-scenes slideshow she shared to Instagram, which she captioned, "some BTS of a lil Sunday sushi." In the photos and video, you can see Perry being slid into the cumbersome tail with a little moral support from her adorable dog Nugget, dressed as Ariel's friend Flounder.

Perry told Entertainment Tonight of her cartoonish transformation, "This tail is a little bit heavy, and I have had to use the restroom for a while," jokingly adding, "But I might opt for the wetsuit approach." She added that 1-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom, would love her outfit. "She has no idea I'm in this, and she just started watching The Little Mermaid," Perry explained. "I have started her on the Disney classics, like even the old, old stuff, like Snow White, and then The Little Mermaid, and she really likes them. We've watched all of those."

This isn't the first time Perry's drawn on The Little Mermaid for Disney Night inspiration. The Play performer transformed into Ursula back in 2019, rocking full purple body paint and cumbersome tentacles to become the sea witch. This year, the "Roar" singer ditched the villain persona, but still had to help the Top 10 of the season turn into the Top 7 after the contestants' Disney-themed performances.

Heading forward in the competition are singers Noah Thompson, Huntergirl, Nicolina, Leah Marlene, Jay, Christian Guardino and Fritz Hager, however, the journey towards becoming the next American Idol came to a not-so-happily ever after for Lady K, Emyrson Flora and Mike Parker. American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.