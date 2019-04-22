‘American Idol’: Katy Perry Transforms Into Ursula for Disney Night With Elaborate Costume

Katy Perry is fully embracing one of the most iconic villains of all time for American Idol‘s Disney Night.

During Sunday’s live episode of the ABC singing competition, the pop star emerged as The Little Mermaid‘s Ursula — complete with purple skin, blown out white hair and a tentacled dress — alongside fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, neither of whom had taken their love for Disney to that level.

Joking that she wouldn’t be able to sit in the typical judging chair, Perry went all-in when it came to embracing the character, using a deeper sultry voice, draping her tentacles over the panel in a dramatic fashion, and even chowing down on a crab leg on live TV.

Richie joked of Perry’s antics, “A lot of people say this is Ursula — no this is my ulcer!”

Fans watching the “Teenage Dream” singer’s social media feeds knew something crazy was coming before she even emerged, as she teased a close-up of her tentacles on Instagram with a coy caption.

“DISNEY NIGHT ON [AMERICAN IDOL] IS COMING IN 30 MINUTES!!!” she wrote. “Trust, it’s not gonna SUCK-TION.”

She added in a tweet alongside a GIF of Ursula putting on lipstick, “Ready for my close-up, all I want is their voice.”

Ready for my close-up, all I want is their voice #DisneyNight #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/CQwDEzMFX5 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 21, 2019

Fans were absolutely loving the look and Perry’s dedication to Disney Night.

“[Katy Perry’s] Ursula outfit is everything and more,” one viewer tweeted, as another added, “[American Idol] [Disney Night] is one of my favorite nights in the Idol competition. Mainly cause of [Katy Perry] amazing costumes. This years [Ursula] costume is genius.”

#AmericanIdol #DisneyNight is one of my favorite nights in the Idol competition. Mainly cause of @katyperry amazing costumes. This years #ursula costume is genius. — Angel Ungaro (@ungaro_angel) April 22, 2019

It was definitely time for a little levity, as the Top 10 competitors battled it out for the Top 8 spots after last week’s tough four-person elimination. Still in the running for the title of Idol are Uche, Alyssa Raghu, Dimitrius Graham, Alejandro Aranda, Laci Kaye Booth, Walker Burroughs, Wade Cota, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, Laine Hardy and Madison VanDenburg.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

