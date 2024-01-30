Kate Middleton's Relative Joins Reality TV Show

The Princess of Wales' uncle, Gary Goldsmith, is said to be 'champing at the bit' to appear of the British reality show 'Celebrity Big Brother.'

A fan-favorite reality TV series is about to get a dash of royalty. Kate Middleton's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, has reportedly joined the cast of the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother UK after negotiating a "hefty contract" with the ITV show.

Sources confirmed Goldsmith's involvement in the show to The Sun, revealing that the controversial businessman first caught the show's attention following his I'm A Celeb audition. Goldsmith, who is the brother of Middleton's mother, Carole, auditioned for the show last year, but ultimately never made it onto the series after TV bosses backtracked on their decision out of fear fearing it could embarrass the Palace. However, Goldsmith's audition and his colorful past, which includes blasting Prince Harry over his controversial memoir Spare and several run-ins with the law, seemingly caught the attention of ITV bosses, who recently closed a deal with Goldsmith.

"Gary is champing at the bit to get on Celebrity Big Brother. He finalised the terms of his deal today and can't wait to enter the house," a source told The Sun Saturday. "The CBB team love him because of his link to Kate and the fact that he's confident and loud and won't hold back. He's made it clear he will talk about everything and anything, and he's pretty outspoken when it comes to Harry and Meghan. Gary also holds a deep affection for Kate and Wills and will be able to give a fascinating insight into what it's really like being related to the future King and Queen."

The source added that Goldsmith "could be TV gold and ITV knows it" and "the deal he signed is for good money." Goldmsith is one of several names currently floating around for the British reality TV show's upcoming season, which will begin in March. Dragon's Den entrepreneur Levi Roots and former X Factor judge Louis Walsh are also said to be in advanced talks, but a spokesman for Celebrity Big Brother said, "All names are purely speculation at this stage."

Goldsmith is the Princess of Wales' uncle. Along with attending Middleton's 2011 wedding to Prince William, Middleton served as a bridesmaid at Goldsmith's first wedding in 1991. Middleton and her younger sister, Pippa, were seen in footage having outside the church. The then-teenage sisters were at his second wedding in 2007. Goldsmith has been a staunch defender of his niece, speaking out in support of her following the release of Harry's memoir Spare.

Outside of his link to the British royal family, Goldsmith has a colorful past. In 2009, he was caught cutting lines of cocaine for a sex worker at a party in Ibiza. He avoided jail time in that case and again years later when he was found guilty of hitting his fourth wife in a drunken argument. Goldsmith is also a millionaire after making £30million after building an IT recruitment business.