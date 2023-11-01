Kate Middleton's Family to Take on Prince Harry After 'Spare' Accusations

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith is reportedly writing his own tell-all to address the accusations leveled against the Middletons in Prince Harry's memoir Spare. A source close to Goldsmith told OK! Magazine that Goldsmith hopes to counter Harry's depiction of Middleton as "rigid" and unaccepting of Meghan Markle. However, they said that Middleton herself likely won't get involved or comment publicly.

"When [Prince] Harry was originally compiling his book, his publisher was confident [Prince] William wouldn't comment, because it wouldn't be fitting for a future king to do so," the insider said. They believe the same is true here – while Goldsmith hopes he can share a different perspective on all the royal drama, he has no illusions that he will draw a response from the monarchy. However, they expect Prince Harry to be very surprised by what he reads.

"Harry wouldn't have anticipated such a comeback from Kate's family," they said. "Gary has been talking to the press a lot lately and his comments seem to have gone down well with some people, especially his criticism of Harry and Meghan. He did originally plan to focus the book on himself and his journey to becoming a millionaire, but he will now add in some private family details. But it could be a good way of putting a Middleton voice out there to set the record straight over some of the things Harry wrote about in Spare."

Prince Harry's book is framed around his departure from full-time royal life, and he doesn't deny that his family's treatment of Markle was a major part of that. However, his anecdotes about Middleton were not particularly unflattering – he wrote that he liked Middleton from the time he met her, and described two awkward miscommunications between Middleton and Markle around the time of Harry and Markle's wedding in 2018. Other than that, most of his criticisms were leveled at Prince William and King Charles III.

Many reports have have claimed that Prince William is not happy about his portrayal in Spare and is not interested in making up with his younger brother any time soon. In an interview with OK!, royal expert Katie Nicholl said: "My royal sources say that any chance of a reconciliation really isn't ruled out, but it's certainly not going to happen anytime soon. Prince William is still incredibly upset with Harry's autobiography, which, of course, really cast William in a pretty bad light."

"I'm told by several sources close to the Prince of Wales that William really just cannot find it in his heart at the moment to forgive his brother for what he's done," Nicholl continued. "I think Kate, Princess of Wales, she's always always had a very close relationship with Prince Harry, but she's been left quite devastated by some of the anecdotes that Harry told in Spare that didn't cast her in a particularly good light. I think there's a great sense of betrayal."