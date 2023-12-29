Interesting Detail Leaks About Kate Middleton and King Charles' Relationship

A very interesting detail recently leaked about the familial relationship between Kate Middleton and King Charles. According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE, the King of England and his daughter-in-law are "quite close" to one another. "She knows the important role the family plays in building relationships globally on behalf of the U.K.," the insider said, then adding, "It is clear that she and the King are quite close – in some respects closer to him than William."

The source pointed to the "fractious relationship" relationship that Prince William and Prince Harry have had with their father, saying, "It's only been recently that William has been closer [to Charles] – and Kate has acted as the honest broker in that." Middleton has seemed to toughen over the years, which is said to have been very supportive of her husband's eventual rise to the throne. "She has this public image of being nice and smiley and, dare I say, innocuous," royal author Valentine Low told PEOPLE. "But she is actually strong-minded, strong-willed and prepared to fight for what she wants and what she thinks is right."

A former Royal staffer explained, "She provides William with 'directional setting.' She guides the family and guides him." Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith added, "They are pursuing the initiatives that are important to them. They are not pushing to supplant the King and Camilla-they are an incredible enhancement."

The new comments come weeks after it was reported that the chances of reconciliation between Prince William and Prince Harry are reportedly worse than ever. The brothers have been somewhat estranged for a while now, but their tense relationship was exacerbated when Middleton was named as one of the "royal racists" who allegedly voiced concerns over the skin color of Harry's son Archie — whom he shares with Meghan Markle — prior to the child's birth. A source told The Daily Beast that William and Kate have "zero interest" in being around Harry and Meghan.

The source claimed that Kate had "no idea" she was one of the Royals accused of making racist comments about Archie, and was "as shocked as everyone else" about the developments. "It has been clear for a long time to anyone who knows them that they don't want to see Harry and Meghan. Now we know why. They will have zero interest in ever seeing them again."