Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Hiring for Important Role — and You Can Apply

Prince William and Kate Middleton are hiring a personal event manager, and the applications are open to the public. If you're interested, you can look at the job requirements and even fill out an application on LinkedIn where the position is listed. Of course, royal family admirers may know that the job won't be easy.

The Household of the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a job opening on Jan. 4, 2024. They're looking for a "visits and event manager" to work personally with Prince William and Middleton. The posting says that the day-to-day job duties will include "assisting in the development of their royal highnesses' official programs and working creatively with the team to shape, plan, and implement a wide variety of visits, ranging from formal state occasions to more imaginative engagements based around their royal highnesses' thematic areas."

The person who gets this job will take over management of the existing visits and events team, and will also work closely with the private secretary team and communications team. They will work directly on heirs' calendars. To the outside world, they will essentially be the primary point of contact for those trying to arrange engagements with Prince William and/or Middleton – be they organizations, businesses, non-profits or anyone else.

As you might expect, the qualifications for this job are not simple. They want applicants with experience conceptualizing, leading, managing and delivering projects on a large scale – ideally across multiple countries – and executing complex processes internally and externally. More generally, they ask for applicants who have strong organizational skills, attention to detail and discretion or secrecy. Of course, they're also asking for people who are familiar with an interested in royal affairs. If you live in the U.S. and you happen to meet all that criteria, you may still find yourself tripped up by the last requirement – a drivers license and the ability to travel within the U.K.

Prince William reportedly made a total of 172 public engagements in 2023 while Middleton made a total of 123, so this job will not be easy. Still, the person who takes it get to meet all the working members of the royal family, attend royal events and tag along on diplomatic trips around the world. The job is still open at this time for those interested.