Kate Gosselin had a sweet message for her sextuplets as they celebrated their 16th birthday just as son Collin appears to have shaded her in a Mother's Day message. The Kate Plus 8 star shared a birthday message for Leah, Hannah, Collin, Joel, Alexis and Aaden on Instagram Sunday alongside a photo of party decorations and Hershey's Kisses cereal.

"Happy 16th Birthday to my half a dozen 'Hershey Kisses,' as they were called at birth!" the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star wrote. “I love you so much! You’re 6 of the sweetest things to happen to my life! Thanks for making every Mother’s Day extra memorable! (They requested 'junk cereals' for their birthday lunch (?!) so I got a bit carried away, as usual, and got them 21 different kinds!"

Hannah and Collin now live with Kate's ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, after their relationship with their mother became more difficult in the wake of their parents' contentious 2009 split. That tension was on full display Sunday as Collin wished his dad’s girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, a happy Mother’s Day, in a move that appeared to send a strong message about his mom.

“I don’t think 'mother' can describe all the things Colleen has done for me,” the teenager captioned a selfie. “Yes a mother clothes her children and cooks for them but it’s the best feeling when your mother or mother figure is one of your best friends and always has your back, the one who always shares that laugh of the humor only you guys get. I could call it Mother’s Day, but it’s more than that, Colleen, you are so much more than a mother to me, you are one of my guidelines and one of my guiding lights.”

He continued, “Thank you doesn’t say enough, I love you so much and you’ve done so much for me that claims you my strong, happy, loving and awesome mother figure, you’re irreplaceable. Thank you so much Colleen love you so much!!!”

Meanwhile, Jon shared a birthday message to all six of his kids, including the four from whom he is estranged. "Happy 16th Birthday to Hannah & Collin!!! I miss you Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden I hope your 16th Birthday is just as memorable!!! Love, Dad," he wrote on Instagram. "Happy 16th to my six wonderful kids!! Been a long road I wish all the best!!! Wow 16!!!! Love you all!!!"