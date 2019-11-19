Jon Gosselin Reveals Why His Marriage to Ex Kate Gosselin Would Have ‘Fizzled Out’ Even Without Their TV Show

Jon Gosselin doesn’t think things between him and ex-wife Kate Gosselin would have ended much differently even if their 2009 divorce didn’t play out in the spotlight, he admitted on Monday’s episode of The Dr. Oz Show. After accusing Kate of having narcissistic personality disorder and admitting he had been “passive-aggressive” during their relationship, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star claimed TLC filming the lives of his family blurred the lines between reality and reality TV.

“It’s hard to live in a hypothetical, but I think eventually, because of personality, it would have fizzled out anyway,” he said when Oz asked if his marriage would have ended if the TV cameras weren’t there. “First of all, I got married at 22 years old, and you just don’t know.”

As for now? Jon sees no possibility of reconciling with his ex to coparent their eight children together, instead of Jon raising Hannah and Collin separately from the six siblings who still refuse to talk to him.

“We don’t have a relationship right now,” Jon said of Kate. “We don’t talk, nothing. The only time I see my ex-wife is in court, because we’ve exhausted all opportunities to co-parent. It’s just never going to happen, due to personality disorders and everything else. We just have different aspects on how we want to parent.”

Kate told PEOPLE after a sneak peek of Monday’s interview aired, “I have consistently made it a rule never to respond to Jon’s delusional ramblings, and I will not break that rule now. However, at some point soon, I look forward to making sure the absolute truth about our family is known.”

Last month, Kate also alluded to the drama occurring within her family on Instagram, writing alongside a photo of 18-year-old twins Mady and Cara, “I love these kids fiercely… and I don’t apologize for my tears. Times have been so tough and so needlessly unfair for them. Despite it all, they’ve turned out to be such wonderful amazing human beings.”

“I cannot wait to see what lies ahead for each of them once they get away from those who have tried to destroy them versus protect them!” she added.

Photo credit: D Dipasupil / Contributor, Dave Cotinsky / Contributor, Getty