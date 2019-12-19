Kate Gosselin Reportedly Found in Contempt of Court for Illegally Filming Her Kids, Must Pay Ex-Husband Jon

Kate Gosselin has been found in contempt of court and ordered to pay $1,500 to ex-husband Jon Gosselin after allegedly filming four of their children for Kate Plus 8 without obtaining work permits, reports DailyMailTV. The TLC personality allegedly crossed the line legally when allowing TLC to film a special episode with Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel, all 15, which aired in October, “despite not having legal paperwork.”

Jon also claimed to the outlet than in addition to obeying the “strict” rules about filming her kids under 18, she owes him an extra $25,000 in legal fees by the beginning of 2020 because of another court fight over filming the children. Gosselin was reportedly allowed to film her kids originally after an earlier agreement in court if she or the production company gave Jon a copy of a filming schedule, which she said “never happened.” DailyMailTV also reported that the Department of Labor denied filming permits in 2018, ruling that being in the show is not in the “best interests” of the teenagers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Despite the ruling, TLC aired the College Bound special in October, focusing on 19-year-old twins Mady and Cara’s journey to college, but also showing four of the sextuplets during the filming.

“The court agreed with me, they have given me back my rights. The guardian ad litem said filming wasn’t in the best interests of my children, the judge said it wasn’t in their best interests, but Kate went ahead and did it anyway,” Jon told the outlet. “But this order now puts her on notice that she has to do everything by the book.”

“She can still film Kate Plus 8 or Kate Plus Date, or whatever she wants, but she has to go to court to get a court order to get my written consent first,” he said, claiming that if she films the kids without permission again, “She will go to jail.”

In the end of all the court drama, Jon admitted he wants all of his kids off of TV until they’re adults and can decide for themselves. “It doesn’t benefit them in any way. It is very confusing for them,” the former reality star said. “I love all my kids. I want them to grow up to have a normal life.”

Photo credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery