Kardashians and Jenners Reunite for Candid Couch Photo With One Glaring Absence

The Kardashian Jenner family once again proves that they are not just like us. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian stars had a casual family reunion that included couture and middle fingers but featured one notable absence. Kourtney Kardashian shared a snap on her Instagram account of her siblings, but Rob Kardashian isn't present, a fact that Kourtney calls out in her caption "Where's Rob?"

Rob is definitely the most camera-shy member of the family, but Kim and Kourtney both posted birthday tributes to their younger brother for his 34th birthday on Marth 14. "Happy Birthday Robbie! We've made so many amazing memories this last year that will fill my heart for a lifetime," Kim wrote. "I'll never forget this night a few months ago dancing the night away (yes people I danced) and our boat & whale and even shark adventures LOL The way our daughters are besties warms my heart so much!" She then ended with a loving message, writing, "I love you more than anything and am always here for you! I am so tempted to screenshot just some of our group family chat to give people a glimpse of the crazy funny insane person you are!! I LOVE YOU [Rob Kardashian]."

Kourtney shared a similar message, calling Rob her "soulmate" before wishing him well. "Happy Birthday to my actual soulmate [Rob Kardashian] You are one of a kind, make us all laugh until we cry, with the ultimate sweetness and memories to last us until all eternity. I am so blessed to call you my brother. I love you for life and after."

Rob keeps a relative lock on his private life, only posting online about his daughter, Dream, and only occasionally appearing in recent seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. "He has his moods," Kim Kardashian explained on Watch What Happens Live. "Sometimes he’s like, ‘Look, I didn’t sign up for this’ and then he’s like, ‘I’m cool to do it.'"

Khloé Kardashian told E! that the family respects Rob's privacy and that he's always at family events. "He's at things a lot, we just always respect his privacy," she said. "He's so handsome, he's such a good person and I just love him. And I love that he's getting a positive response because it's just gassing him up more. It makes him feel really good and confident. That's all I want for my brother, is to feel good about himself."