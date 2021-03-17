Kim Kardashian Shares Rare New Photo of Rob Kardashian Dancing for His Birthday

✖

In honor of Rob Kardashian's birthday, his big sister Kim Kardashian shared a cute photo of the two dancing together while on vacation for Kim's 40th birthday on a tropical island. Fans don't get to see much of Kardashian these days on their family's famous reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but his sisters and mom, Kris Jenner, are always quick to post highlight moments with him every now and again. In a lengthy caption, the mom-of-four showered him with support and love, but also noted that she's tempted to screenshot and show her fans hilarious conversations she's had with him in their family group text.

"Happy Birthday Robbie! We've made so many amazing memories this last year that will fill my heart for a lifetime," the KKW founder wrote. "I'll never forget this night a few months ago dancing the night away (yes people I danced) and our boat & whale and even shark adventures LOL The way our daughters are besties warms my heart so much!" She then ended with a loving message, writing, "I love you more than anything and am always here for you! I am so tempted to screenshot just some of our group family chat to give people a glimpse of the crazy funny insane person you are!! I LOVE YOU [Rod Kardashian]."

Several of her fans took to the comment section to wish the 34-year-old a happy birthday as well. Some mentioned how happy they were to see Kardashian look so content with where he's at in life. It's no secret that Kardashian has struggled over the years, even removing himself from their reality series, but he seems happier than ever as of lately.

Kardashian's other sister Kourntey Kardashian also took to Instagram to share a photo of the two hugging, referring to her younger brother as her "soulmate." "Happy Birthday to my actual soulmate [Rob Kardashian] You are one of a kind, make us all laugh until we cry, with the ultimate sweetness and memories to last us until all eternity. I am so blessed to call you my brother. I love you for life and after."

The Kardashian and Jenner family are gearing up for the premiere episode of their 20th and final Season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Thursday. While it's sad to see them go, they also inked a new deal with Disney to produce and star in a new reality series set to air on Hulu. Details have yet to be discussed publicly as of yet, but fans are gearing up with excitement.