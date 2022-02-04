‘The Kardashians’: Watch Teaser for Kardashian-Jenner Family’s New Hulu Show

The teaser for the forthcoming Kardashians Hulu reality series is finally here. A new commercial for the Kardashian-Jenner streaming series features Kendall Jenner promising longtime fans that they “have no idea what’s coming.” The scene includes different shots of the family’s lifestyle, with words appearing on the screen that read: “Glamour, power, fame, family. The world will be watching.” Khloe Kardashian asks, “Are you ready?” All sisters, including baby sister Kylie’s baby bump, are also featured in the teaser. The Hulu series’ Instagram account also shared Polaroid solo snaps of each woman, captioning the photos with their names.

The latest show was announced in December 2020, just three months after the family revealed their long-running E! series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, would be ending. It’s not clear what the series will document, but the family has had many major moments. Kourtney’s elaborate engagement to Travis Barker was reportedly captured for the show. A source revealed that Barker is heavily featured on the show.

“His kids may appear as well, but not as much as he will be featured,” the source said, per Entertainment Tonight. Barker shares a 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, and an 18-year-old son, Landon, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Filming for the series began in September 2021. Kylie’s pregnancy may be featured. As for whether or not Kim and Pete Davidson’s budding romance will be featured, and Khloe’s latest break up with Tristan Thompson is explored, has yet to be revealed.

Ending the show after 20 seasons was not an easy decision for the family. “This was a dream of all of ours. We never imagined we would get onto season two. Now we’re on 20,” she told Grazia USA. “Sometimes we just need a break. It’s really simple. We just need a minute to regroup. You know, we haven’t had a break for 14 years. We’ve gone in filming a season, then a spin-off, and I think there’s no other way to say it other than, we just live such big lives. And we have kids now. And they need us.”