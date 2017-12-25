Reality

Kailyn Lowry Gets Into the Christmas Spirit by Sharing Personal Holiday Story

Kailyn Lowry is looking back on a smelly Christmas past.The Teen Mom 2 cast member took to Twitter […]

By

Kailyn Lowry is looking back on a smelly Christmas past.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member took to Twitter Christmas Eve to tell her 1.3 million followers a story about tough times when she was living in her first apartment with her son Isaac, now 7, who was then still just a baby.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m about to tweet you guys a little story about Christmas Eve 7 years ago,” she started. “[Laugh my a– off] the s— MTV should show.”

“So Christmas Eve 7 years ago i had recently moved into my first apartment on my own with Isaac,” she continued. “tiny one bedroom with no washer or dryer hahahaha. Had one mattress on the floor for both of us and Isaac wasn’t feeling well at all so we were hanging in there the best we could.”

She continued: “He wasn’t even 1 yet and I’m getting him ready for bed, bath & changing him and what not and he literally s— everywhere before i could get the new diaper on.”

“Needless to say, neither of us slept in the bed…….we couldn’t get the s—y smell out of the freaking apartment either. [Laugh my a– off],” she concluded the story with hashtags, “mom life” and “memories.” “Like merry 1st Christmas together for us.”

Lowry, who now has two other sons, Lincoln, 4, and Lux, 4 months old, struck a nerve with other hard-working moms out there, who weighed in with their own stories and some belated sympathy.

Photo credit: Instagram / @kaillowry

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts