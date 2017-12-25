Kailyn Lowry Gets Into the Christmas Spirit by Sharing Personal Holiday Story

Kailyn Lowry is looking back on a smelly Christmas past.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member took to Twitter Christmas Eve to tell her 1.3 million followers a story about tough times when she was living in her first apartment with her son Isaac, now 7, who was then still just a baby.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m about to tweet you guys a little story about Christmas Eve 7 years ago,” she started. “[Laugh my a– off] the s— MTV should show.”

“So Christmas Eve 7 years ago i had recently moved into my first apartment on my own with Isaac,” she continued. “tiny one bedroom with no washer or dryer hahahaha. Had one mattress on the floor for both of us and Isaac wasn’t feeling well at all so we were hanging in there the best we could.”

She continued: “He wasn’t even 1 yet and I’m getting him ready for bed, bath & changing him and what not and he literally s— everywhere before i could get the new diaper on.”

“Needless to say, neither of us slept in the bed…….we couldn’t get the s—y smell out of the freaking apartment either. [Laugh my a– off],” she concluded the story with hashtags, “mom life” and “memories.” “Like merry 1st Christmas together for us.”

I’m about to tweet you guys a little story about Christmas Eve 7 years ago. One I’ll never forget. Lmfao the shit MTV should show — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 24, 2017

So Christmas Eve 7 years ago i had recently moved into my first apartment on my own with Isaac. Tiny one bedroom with no washer or dryer hahahaha — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 24, 2017

Had one mattress on the floor for the both of us and Isaac wasn’t feeling well at all so we were hanging in there the best we could — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 24, 2017

He wasn’t even 1 yet and I’m getting him ready for bed, bath & changing him and what not and he literally shit everywhere before i could get the new diaper on — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 24, 2017

Needless to say, neither of us slept in the bed…….. we couldn’t get the shitty smell out of the freaking apartment either. Lmfao #momlife #memories — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 24, 2017

Like merry 1st Christmas together for us 😂😂😂 #thanksisaac — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 24, 2017

Lowry, who now has two other sons, Lincoln, 4, and Lux, 4 months old, struck a nerve with other hard-working moms out there, who weighed in with their own stories and some belated sympathy.

With my daughter, I was struggling with being a new mom and wasn’t organized at all so everything was all over the bed. Her changing table was next to my bed and I was changing her and she shit clear across the room all over everything on my bed. I bawled, my mom cracked up 😂 — Chanell (@chanellrenee) December 24, 2017

Brand new baby. Brand new carpet. Projectile poop splatter all over changing table, wall and the new carpet! Ugga — sayseebuys🤸 (@theMilogirl) December 24, 2017

I have 2 boys & I’ve had them shit in my hand, my bed, the couch.. The funniest was when my youngest had just nursed. My MIL was throwing him up in the air and laughing. I told her not to, he had just eaten, she responded, “Oh it’ll be fine.” Then he puked in her mouth. 😅 — Sarah Tidwell (@SarahETidwell) December 24, 2017

Photo credit: Instagram / @kaillowry