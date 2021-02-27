Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey: What to Know About the Duggar Newlyweds

✖

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey officially became husband and wife on Friday, and now many fans are catching up on the newlyweds' relationship. Duggar, 18, announced his courtship with Spivey, 19 in September, and the two were engaged in November. Even by the Duggars' standards, that's a pretty fast turn-around for a relationship.

Justin posted a photo from his wedding on Friday, and the same picture went up on the Duggar Family Instagram page with a "just married" banner added. The family offered no further commentary on this development for now, but fans took it as good news. Many commenters congratulated the couple, even as they remarked on how fast the process went for them. As recently as this month, Justin even denied rumors that the wedding was coming soon.

In truth, Justin and Claire have likely known each other for most of their lives, their families being part of the same religious community. Justin is the 14th of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children, while Claire is the oldest of six Spivey offspring. Justin and Claire announced their courtship in a video published by TLC in September.

"God brought Claire into my life and I wasn’t really expecting it but he brought her along right when I needed her and ever since then, I knew she was the one. ...I'm so blessed to have her in my life," Justin said. Spivey added that Justin is "able to see the bright side of things no matter what. He always looks for the best in people and I want to be more like him every day."

Both the Duggars and the Spiveys practice "courtship" rather than dating — a structured way for the potential spouses to get to know each other with their families' consent. Still, when they moved from courtship to engagement just a couple of months later, even long-time fans were surprised.

"There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with," they said in a statement published by TLC in November. "We know we have found that in each other. We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another and happiness!"

Justin is now the youngest of the Duggar brood to marry, and so far fans do not know much about him compared to some of his siblings. He and Claire have reportedly spent much of their time together snowboarding, going out to eat and reading the Bible. Notably, Claire also helped Justin recover from his wisdom teeth surgery in January.

"How I enjoyed getting to take care of this guy," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "He is such a trooper, and has had a wonderful recovery. Thankful for every moment with him, even when it's changing ice packs, and giving meds."

For more, fans will likely have to wait for the next installment of Counting On. Season 11 of the series wrapped up in September, and so far plans for the next season have not been laid out.