Duggars: 'Counting On' Stars Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Taking Heat for Leaving Rifle Near Son

✖

Counting On stars Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have found themselves in a bit of controversy over an item in their home. According to The Sun, Duggar and Forsyth have been criticized for leaving a rifle near their son, Gideon. This whole matter was prompted after the couple posted a video in which they spoke about an upcoming trip they have. Although, viewers were much more concerned about what they actually saw in the clip.

In the video, Forsyth appears at the kitchen counter alongside his three-year-old son, Gideon. As viewers could see in the background, there was a rifle that appeared to be placed on the dining table. On the DuggarsSnark Reddit site, many users criticized Duggar and Forsyth for having their child in such close proximity to the potentially dangerous weapon. One user wrote, "This is horrifying. It looks like they just set it down on the table after their hunting trip last week and just never bothered to put it away. Their kid(s) could get seriously hurt. Gideon could easily reach up and grab it or climb up on the chair and start playing with it. Their child shouldn’t even be in same room as a gun unless it’s in a safe. They’re idiots." Another person wrote about the situation, "Both of their kids are to young to understand gun safety. They need [to] lock that away."

At the moment, it doesn't appear as though Duggar or Forsyth have responded to this criticism. In addition to being parents to son Gideon, the pair also share daughter Evelyn Mae, whom they welcomed in August 2020. To announce the news, the couple issued a statement to E! News, which read, "To say my heart is full is an understatement. We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21st at 2:12 p.m. weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces and is 19.5 inches long!"

Duggar and Forsyth continued to tell the publication that they could already tell that their newborn daughter has such a sweet nature. They added, "She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!"