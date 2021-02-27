'Counting On': Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey Are Officially Married Only Months After Engagement

✖

Another Duggar wedding took place on Friday. Justin Duggar, 18, and Claire Spivey, 19, tied the knot with Justin sharing a photo from their wedding. Justin announced his courtship with Spivey in a September video released before the Counting On season finale aired. Two months after starting their courtship, the two announced their engagement.

On Friday, Justin posted a photo from the nuptials, simply adding the date of their wedding in the caption. He also tagged wedding photographer Lori Blythe. Justin's parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar shared the photo on the Duggar Family Instagram page, adding a "just married" banner. Spivey shared the same photo and caption on her own Instagram page. Many of Justin's followers also congratulated the two. "So happy for you two!! Congrats," one fan wrote. "Such sweet young love! Congratulations loves, May God bless your marriage," another added.

The couple married a few weeks after Justin had to tell fans on Instagram that a wedding registry featured in some tabloid articles was not real. "Quick update on a rumor going around. The current wedding registry that has a few articles written on it is FALSE," Justin wrote on Feb. 2, reports InTouch Weekly. "We are so sorry and do not want to see anyone’s money dishonestly used. Link to our real registry coming soon in bios. Not posting to receive gifts, but just wanting to clarify!" Justin also changed his Instagram bio's link to an Amazon wedding registry.

Even in the Duggar world, Spivey and Justin moved quickly from announcing their courtship to marrying. They announced their engagement in December, just two months after their courtship began. "There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with," the couple said in a statement released by TLC. "We know we have found that in each other. We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another and happiness!”

Justin is the youngest of Jim Bob and Michelle's children to marry. He is the 14th of his parents' 19 children. After their engagement, Spivey helped Justin during a painful time. In January, he had his wisdom teeth removed. "How I enjoyed getting to take care of this guy," Spivery, the oldest of six siblings, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself with a giant "Praying for Justin" banner. "He is such a trooper, and has had a wonderful recovery," Spivery wrote. "Thankful for every moment with him, even when it’s changing ice packs, and giving meds."