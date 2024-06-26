Julie Chrisley Speaks Out on Marriage Rumors With Husband Todd Amid Prison Stint

Julie Chrisley is shooting down rumors about her marriage to Todd Chrisley from behind bars. After news broke earlier this week that the Chrisley Knows Best wife will be resentenced for her fraud and tax evasion charges, Julie's attorney shut down a report that Todd "fears" his wife of nearly three decades will "find someone else and fall in love" if she gets out of prison before he does.

Chrisley family attorney Jay Surgent told RadarOnline.com Tuesday that the claims about his clients' marriage is "off-base and outrageous" and that the two have "never been closer than ever, even with the decision of Julie potentially getting out earlier." Surgent continued, "Julie is devoted to [Todd]. She loves him."

(Photo: Mike Windle/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Regularly communicating via their children as they serve out their respective 12-year and 7-year prison sentences handed down in 2022, Todd and Julie "have been devoted to each other in the past, are devoted to each other in the present, and that's the way it will be in the future," according to their attorney. "Todd is hoping Julie gets out earlier to help with the family."

Julie's appeal was ruled upon by a panel of judges from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday, June 21, which ultimately decided that the former reality personality will be resentenced, as the district court "did not identify the evidence it relied on to hold Julie accountable for losses incurred before 2007, and we cannot independently find it in the record."

Her case will be sent back to the lower court for resentencing. The appeals of Todd and Chrisley accountant Peter Tarantino were dismissed, with the appellate panel upholding their convictions and sentencing.

(Photo: Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2017/FilmMagic for ACM/Getty Images)

Todd and Julie's daughter Savannah Chrisley reacted to the news in an emotional episode of her Unlocked podcast, saying, "I am beyond relieved that the court recognized the mistakes made in my mother's sentencing. We've been fighting so hard for this, and it gives us hope for a fairer outcome moving forward." She continued, "It's been an incredibly tough time for all of us, but this decision gives us a glimmer of hope. We will continue to fight for justice and the truth."

Savannah also shared her thoughts on her family's broader legal journey, saying, "We've been through a lot, and it's important for people to know the whole story. My parents aren't perfect, but they don't deserve what's happened to them. We're hopeful that the truth will eventually prevail."