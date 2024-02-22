Todd Chrisley Claims He's Denied Church Services, Chance to Talk to Wife Julie in Prison

Chrisley alleges that it only took the prison warden '15 minutes' to deny his request to speak with his wife.

Todd Chrisley has once again spoken out about the conditions of the prison he's being held in, claiming that he's been denied church services, as well as a chance to talk to his wife, Julie, who is also in prison. During an interview with NewsNation, Chrisley alleged that the warden of Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida stopped church services due to his conversations with the media outlet.

"That was their way of trying to intimidate me," Chrisley told NewsNation's Brian Entin. "I just walked out and said, 'It ain't going to change what I'm going to say.'" The imprisoned reality TV star also stated that the warden refused him the opportunity to speak with his wife, who is being held at a prison in Kentucky. "(The warden) denied it within 15 minutes of getting the request," Chrisley alleged, then stating that he hasn't spoken with his wife since he was sent to the Pensacola facility.

In response to Chrisley's claims, Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman Benjamin O'Cone told NewsNation that the agency has a policy of not commenting on confinement for individual inmates. O'Cone stated, "Humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority."

"It is the mission of the Federal Bureau of Prisons to operate facilities that are safe, secure and humane," O'Cone added. "We take seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintaining the safety of our employees and the community.

In November 2022, the couple was sentenced to serve prison time after their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars while Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, Julie and Todd reported to prison to serve their respective sentences. Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp, while Julie is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Both had filed appeals for their sentences but were initially denied. However, their daughter Savannah recently revealed that the "appeals court has granted our oral arguments," which will begin in the spring.