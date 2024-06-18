Savannah Chrisley Says Family is 'Struggling' With Dad Todd in Prison

Savannah Chrisley recently opened up about how she and her family are "struggling" with their dad, Todd, in prison. On Father's Day, Savannah took to Instagram to share a video montage of photos featuring her father, noting that the holiday hit her "like a ton of bricks!"

"As I sit here in the airport, in Pensacola Florida, I find myself reflecting on the absence of my dad for the second year in a row," Savannah explained. "This isn't just about missing him at the dinner table, or the lack of his laughter and jokes filling our home and family...it's about the profound impact his absence has had on our family. She went on to share, "17 Months Ago, my dad was sent to prison...and since then, our family has been struggling to find our footing. The void left by his absence is undeniable."

In November 2022, Todd and his wife Julie were sentenced to serve prison time after their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars while Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation.

Two months after their convictions, the pair each reported to prison to serve their respective sentences. Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp, while Julie is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

"Our family, one that was once whole and complete, now feels fractured and incomplete without my sweet mama and daddy. Our experience has shown me firsthand the harsh realities of our prison system. I was never subjected to it. I just didn't know," Savannah continued in her Father's Day post.

"But I can tell you...It doesn't just punish the individual...it tears at the true core of families, leaving behind wounds that are slow to heal," she added. "I honestly don't know if they ever will... The supposed justice often feels unjust, and the system designed to protect us sometimes feels like it's doing the opposite. I am not okay." Click here to read the full post.