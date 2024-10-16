Julie Chrisley Is Once Again Trying to Get out of Prison Early

Julie Chrisley is once again appealing her case in court. After the Chrisley Knows Best alum, 51, had her original seven-year prison sentence reinstated by a federal judge during a Sept. 25 resentencing, the reality star isn’t giving up on early release.

Julie reported to prison in January 2023 after being sentenced to seven years on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. Her husband, Todd Chrisley, is serving a 12-year sentence in connection with the same crimes.

In a brief court filing submitted on Oct. 10, WSB-TV 2 Atlanta reports Julie is now appealing her sentence once again to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, which initially vacated her initial prison sentence back in June before it was reinstated by Judge Eleanor L. Ross in Atlanta last month.

At the Sept. 25 hearing, Chrisley attorney Alex Little requested his client’s sentence be reduced to no more than five years, as he claimed she was a minor player in the crimes. Little also reminded the court of Julie’s good behavior while incarcerated, as per Atlanta First News/AP.

However, federal prosecutors argued they had initially charged Julie conservatively, as they claimed she was a “core part” of the fraud and had not shown remorse, apologized or admitted wrongdoing.

After Julie’s initial sentence was reinstated, her attorney, Jay V. Surgent called the judge’s decision “harsh” and “unreasonable” to The U.S. Sun. “I am saddened by this decision. I think it was harsh. I think it was unreasonable,” Surgent told the outlet at the time.

“Besides the fact that she’s been a model inmate, her health problems and her situation at home, she should be treated as a regular defendant, which I don’t think she is because of her notoriety. I really do think it’s because of her fame,” Surgent continued, adding, “I just feel as though the judge exercised some bias against Julie. I do think she was trying to make an example of her because of her status. The higher profile a person is, the more example the courts, State or Federal, like to make of that person.”

Surgent continued that Julie should be “entitled to less than 60 months” in prison, adding, “I just don’t see the benefit of Julie getting a seven-year sentence. What does it do for rehabilitation? It’s not a violent, sex or drug crime, we’re dealing with money.”