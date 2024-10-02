Savannah Chrisley Says Judge in Mom Julie's Case Was 'Unfair' and 'Retaliating'

Savannah Chrisley claims the judge who upheld mom Julie Chrisley's 84-month prison sentence was retaliating against her family. The 27-year-old Chrisley Knows Best alum went off about the recent ruling on her mother's appeal during the Tuesday, Oct. 1, episode of her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.

"I truly do believe that this judge, everything that she has done has been in retaliation," Savannah alleged in the podcast episode. "It has been in retaliation for us exercising our right to an appeal and being granted in part a successful appeal."

(Photo: Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2017/FilmMagic for ACM/Getty Images)

Julie, 51, was resentenced to her initial 84-month prison sentence during a Wednesday, Sept. 25, hearing, having previously been sentenced in November 2022 for her and husband Todd Chrisley's fraud and tax evasion case. Todd, 55, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and both Chrisley parents reported to prison in January 2023.

Todd and Julie were quick to appeal their convictions, and in April 2024, a judge granted Julie's appeal and vacated her seven-year sentence in June due to insufficient evidence. Todd's sentence has been upheld. Last week, Julie was resentenced to her original punishment.

"The judge showed that this was more than just us exercising our right to an appeal," Savannah claimed during her podcast. "This was her not liking how outspoken I am." The former pageant queen claimed the judge was "indirectly reprimanding" her in the courtroom, despite the sentencing hearing not being her own. "After that hearing where, it felt like it was a punch in the gut," noted Savannah, who has been vocal about her parents' appeals. "Because to think that I did something that harmed my mother's ability to be a free woman that one stung really bad."

(Photo: Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The Growing Up Chrisley alum alleged that the resentencing was the judge's way of telling her, "You better shut up because it's only going to get worse for you," but said she would continue to speak out. "At this point, I have nothing else to lose. My mom's in there. My dad's in there. What do I have to lose at this point? I have nothing to lose and everything to gain," she said.

On Instagram, Savannah wrote of her mom's sentencing, "I can't believe this is what we call our criminal justice system. The judge weaponized our personal letters, making targeted attacks on my family and me. I will not stop using my voice to make a difference, no matter how tough it gets. We can't ignore the shortcomings in our justice system."