Julie Chrisley Resentenced in Fraud Case in Emotional Court Appearance

'Chrisley Knows Best' star Julie Chrisley's original prison sentence has been upheld, in a new appeal hearing.

Julie Chrisley's has been resentenced in the fraud and tax evasion case that landed her and her husband Todd behind bars. In an emotional courtroom hearing in Atlanta on Wednesday, Sept. 25, the Chrisley Knows Best alum's original sentencing of 84 months in prison was upheld, as a United States District Court Judge for the Northern District of Georgia ruled that Julie's original punishment was sufficient.

Prior to the ruling, Julie tearfully addressed the court and apologized for the part she played in leading to this emotional moment. She also delivered a remorseful apology to her family and children for what they've had to endure in the wake of her and Todd's sentencing. Notably, PEOPLE reports that Julie's eldest children Savannah Chrisley and Chase Chrisley were present for the hearing.

(Photo: Official promotional photo for Chrisley Knows Best Season 1 - USA Network)

In November 2022, Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to serve prison time after their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars while Julie was given a seven-year sentence.

Two months after their convictions, the pair each reported to prison to serve their respective sentences. Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp, while Julie is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Earlier this year, a judge vacated Julie's sentence, while Todd's sentencing and conviction were upheld. Savannah had said they hoped that Julie could be home by Thanksgiving, but the new sentencing hearing seems to have dashed those hopes.