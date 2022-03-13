Joshua Tharpe, ‘Party Down South’ Personality, Found Dead

Joshua Tharpe, who guest-starred on the CMT series Party Down South, was found dead at his home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on March 7. He was 42. Tharpe’s mother found him after he suffered a heart attack.

Tharpe’s brother, Billy Tharpe, told TMZ on March 8 that his mother found him on the kitchen floor at his home. Tharpe’s death came as a shock to the family, since he “seemed fine” the day before. On Sunday, he went to church with his mother and spent part of the day with her. Afterward, he went to a friend’s house with plans to spend the night. He stopped at his own house to get clothes and he never arrived at his friend’s house.

Tharpe had appeared on at least one episode of 'PDS' and was a friend of Mattie Breaux. https://t.co/FAHfJXI94l — TMZ (@TMZ) March 8, 2022

His friend then called his mother after she never heard from Tharpe the next day. His mother went to his house, where she found him collapsed. The coroner told Tharpe’s family he died after suffering a heart attack. Tharpe apparently suffered “something similar” the year before, but he made a full recovery, TMZ reports.

Tharpe was born in Jackson, Mississippi, and raised in Denham Springs, Louisiana, according to his obituary. He also serviced in the U.S. Army for two years after leaving college. “Josh accomplished many achievements in his life, but his greatest achievement was being the best son, brother, uncle, and friend anyone could ask for,” his obituary reads.

Tharpe is survived by his mother Sadie King Chutz; his stepfather Clay Chutz; his brothers Billy and Chris Tharpe; six nieces; his sister Corley Chutz; and his uncle, Ret. U.S. Army Colonel Loring Tharpe. He was preceded in death by his father Brian K. Tharpe; maternal grandparents; and paternal grandparents. His funeral was held on March 10, and a graveside service was held on March 11.

Tharpe was not a main cast member on Party Down South, but he appeared in several episodes as a friend of Mattie Breaux. The show was created by the same producers behind Jersey Shore and ran on CMT from 2014 to 2016. Each season was set in different cities in the South, including Savannah, Georgia; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Biloxi, Mississippi. A spinoff, Party Down South 2, aired in 2014 and 2015.